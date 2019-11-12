BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday marks just four days until 7Cares Idaho Shares, a huge day of giving for organizations helping those struggling with hunger and homelessness right here in the Gem State.

One of the charities your donations will go to is the Idaho Foodbank.

In Idaho,one in eight or more than 210,000 Idahoans are food insecure, that includes about 70,000 kids.

To help those in need, last year the Idaho Foodbank distributed 20.3 million pounds of food, which translates to about 16.9 million meals.

Since the Idaho Foodbank opened their doors in 1984, its mission has been to solve hunger in Idaho.

Morgan Wilson, chief development officer at the Idaho Foodbank, explains solving hungry isn't easy, especially for families around the holidays.

"Hunger can strike anywhere, it can strike any family and we want to be there in their time of need," Wilson said.

Especially during the holidays.

"People are still struggling to make ends meet and during the holidays that can be particularly hard, so during this time of year, and year round, we really needs everyone's help so we can provide the food that people need," Wilson said.

Every December though, you, the generous community comes out in full force to help those in need -- all a part of 7 Cares Idaho Shares.

"The thing about 7 Cares, it gives immediate hope for the holidays in the form of food, so some of the food will go out into the community immediately," Wilson said. "Some of that food will continue to trickle out to more than 100 partners across the area over the next seven months."

The foodbank says they are concentrating on gathering food that is nutritious and shelf stable. Things like canned veggies, pasta, and peanut butter.

Wilson explains that money donations are also key to helping those in need.

"In terms of those dollars, for one dollar we can provide up to five meals for families in need," Wilson said.

With your help, the Idaho Foodbank is able to not just distribute food, but also, run valuable programs.

"So our backpack program for food over the weekend for children in need, our school pantry program that allows families to access the food they need in a place that they are comfortable with," Wilson said.

The foodbank says they couldn't be more grateful to the community that comes through for those in need, every year.

"We really operate based on the generosity of individuals and corporations and foundations that believe in the mission of creating not just a hunger free, but a healthier Idaho," Wilson explained.

7 Cares Idaho Shares is this Saturday, Dec. 14.

KTVB will be collecting cash and food donations at all Treasure Valley Fred Meyer locations and select Albertsons stores.

KTVB will also be broadcasting and collecting donations at Albertsons Stadium at Boise State University from 7:30 am to 1 pm.