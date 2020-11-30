7Cares: Boise Rescue Mission offers hand up to homeless

This year's 7Cares, Idaho Shares is going to look different, but the goal remains the same.

KTVB's annual food and fundraiser, which kicks off Monday, helps out several Idaho non-profits in the Treasure and Magic valleys.

One of those charities is the Boise Rescue Mission, which provides shelter to those in need.

Established in 1958, the rescue mission has grown to include five shelter and meal facilities in Boise and Nampa, according to President and CEO Bill Roscoe.

"We serve meals and provide shelter every day, 365 days a year," Roscoe said. "Shelter to people who are homeless and meals to anyone who wants to come to one of our dining rooms and have a meal."

The Boise Rescue Mission provides chapel services and focuses on helping people overcome homelessness.

"We've developed a lot of programs, from drug and alcohol recovery program that is residential, we have job search a job preparedness programs, and we have an in-house mental health program so that homeless people with untreated mental illness can get involved in treatment for their illness and get their medications worked out," Roscoe said.

Donations to 7Cares will directly benefit the services offered by the non-profit.

"We don't receive any government funding. Everything that we do is funded through the people of the community who support us, who send a gift, a check, or drop off bags of clothing – or a used car!" Roscoe said. "All of the support from seven cares day goes immediately into impacting lots of people through the facilities, programs, and services the program offers."

This year's 7 Cares, Idaho Shares has been extended from one day to a two-week run, ending Sunday, Dec, 13.