Mountain View Elementary without power after outage

BOISE, Idaho — A power outage is affecting a Boise elementary school Monday morning.

Mountain View Elementary, located near Cole and Ustick roads, lost power after 10 a.m.

According to the school district, Mountain View is proceeding with classes and other school operations "as normal as possible."

Idaho Power crews are on site now, but estimate the outage will continue into Monday evening. The outage is not affecting other customers in the area, according to the Idaho Power outage map.