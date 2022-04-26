Boise Towne Square security company fined by OSHA over 'workplace violence hazards'

The security company did not institute controls to protect security workers at the Boise mall from hazards during the fatal October 2021 shooting, according to OSHA.

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) proposed a fine of $14,502 for the security company at the Boise Towne Square Mall for the fatal shooting of a security officer on Oct. 25, 2021.

Professional Security Consultants Inc. provides officers for locations such as the Boise mall throughout the United States. The Los Angeles-based security company employs around 2,900 individuals.

In a news release Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Labor said its investigation found the Los Angeles-based security company "repeatedly exposed its employees at the Boise Towne Square mall to workplace violence hazards."

OSHA initiated the inspection following the fatal shooting last fall. The department of labor said the investigation determined Professional Security Consultants also "failed to follow its own procedures for interacting with armed individuals to enforce the mall's code of conduct."

The security company did not institute controls to protect Boise Towne Square security workers from hazards, according to OSHA. The administration agency proposed penalties up to $14,502.

"Professional Security Consultants' policies and procedures did not effectively address the risk of gun violence, a recognized hazard in the security services industry," OSHA Area Director, David Kearns said. "Every worker has the right to a safe and healthful workplace. This employer must provide enhanced safeguards and training to ensure workers have the knowledge and tools to better protect themselves against assault."

Recommendations for creating a workplace violence protection program were provided to Professional Security Consultants from OSHA in its citation, according to Tuesday's news release.

