Organizers for Boise Music Week warn public of ticket scam

BOISE, Idaho — Organizers for the Boise Music Week are alerting the public to a scam that is charging people for free tickets to the event.

In a statement posted to Facebook, organizers said, "we have recently been made aware that there are resellers trying to reserve tickets and sell them on various websites. As an organization we have and always will offer tickets for FREE to all events."

There are two official ways to receive tickets; visiting the Morrison Center website or contacting the Morrison Center Box Office directly at 208-426-1110. Ordering online will require going through Ticketmaster, which does charge a fee of $2.50.

It's unclear how scammers are reselling the tickets, but organizers want the public to be aware of the threat.

"I feel badly for anyone who has been misguided for inappropriate and criminal/financial gain-- and their account numbers have also been shared with scammers who may take advantage even beyond," Shannon Smurthwaite, Boise Music Week President, said in a statement.

Boise Music Week is actually a multi-week-long event, featuring three weeks of in-person music at a variety of different venues.

Boise Music Week is optimistically moving forward with plans to offer the community in-person events for the 2022 season.

"From jazz to organ recitals, silent movies at the Egyptian Theatre to community worship at the Cathedral of the Rockies, we’ve got music for everyone," the Boise Music Week website said, "Equally, the cast of Into the Woods is eager and excited to share their long-awaited and well-rehearsed performance, with five shows at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts on the Boise State campus."

The event is in its 102 year and relies on financial support from the community to keep going. Donations can be made by visiting the Boise Music Week website.

