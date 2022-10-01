Oregon woman killed in rollover crash on I-84 in Payette County

Idaho State Police said the 64-year-old woman from John Day, Ore., overcorrected after going off the left shoulder and the vehicle rolled into the median.

BOISE, Idaho — A woman from Oregon was killed Wednesday after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 84 in Payette County, Idaho State Police reported.

The 64-year-old overcorrected after going off the left shoulder in a Ford Explorer while traveling westbound. Police said the Ford then rolled into the median on I-84.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at milepost .9 in Payette County.

Idaho State Police said the woman from John Day, Ore., died at the scene of the crash. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Wednesday's crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police. The victim's name has not been released.

