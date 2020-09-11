Oregon governor disbands joint Portland security command

PORTLAND, Ore — Citing a weekend of mostly peaceful protests and demonstrations, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has rescinded an executive order that put state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and police under a unified command structure in Portland to handle election-related unrest.
Brown cited a weekend of mostly peaceful protests and demonstrations in her Sunday announcement.
The order had authorized the use of the Oregon National Guard to help local law enforcement if necessary.
After election polls closed on Nov. 3, protesters in Portland had smashed windows at businesses and hurled objects at officers. Police arrested at least 10 people.