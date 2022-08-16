Oregon firefighter, twin brother, die in Idaho plane crash

BEND, Ore. — A 38-year-old firefighter from Oregon died in a small plane crash Monday, Aug. 15, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.
Engineer Daniel Harro was flying with his twin brother Mark near Yellow Pine, Idaho, when their plane crashed, fire officials said in written statement.
The brothers were returning to Bend from a backcountry plane camping trip near McCall, Idaho.
Daniel Harro was flying the plane and was an avid flight enthusiast, officials said.
The cause of the crash is unknown and under investigation by local authorities, fire officials said.
Harro had been with Bend Fire since 2014 as a firefighter and paramedic after previously working for the Scappoose Fire Department in Oregon, officials said.
"This is a devastating loss for our family," Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley said. "Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day."
Bend Fire & Rescue is working with the Oregon Fire Service Honor Guard and the Harro family to coordinate active member honor services for Harro.
