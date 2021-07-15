Oregon announces $100,000 COVID vaccine scholarship winners

Oregonians 12-17 years old who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were eligible for the scholarship drawing.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown announced the five winners of the $100,000 Oregon College Saving Plan scholarships on Thursday. The scholarships are part of the "Take Your Shot, Oregon" campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Here are the five winners:

12-year-old Mia W., of Tigard, entering 7th grade

14-year-old Joshua Greco, of Damascus, entering 9th grade

14-year-old Maya Kolaric, of Portland, entering 9th grade

15-year-old Nola Miller, of Portland, entering 10th grade

15-year-old Laney Myers, of Grants Pass, entering 10th grade

Oregonians 12-17 years old who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were eligible for the scholarship drawing.

Myers said she received the vaccine to better protect herself and others against the virus because her parents work in health care. She also said the scholarship was not a factor in her decision to get the vaccine.

“I would have gotten the vaccines regardless," said Myers. "I talked to my mom about the scholarship right after I got my second shot. We talked about what an amazing opportunity that would be for someone, but I never thought I would win.”

On July 9, Gov. Brown announced Oregon State University student Chloe Zinda won the $1 million vaccine jackpot.

The winners of additional state and county vaccine cash prizes will be announced in the coming weeks. Thirty-six people will win $10,000 prizes.