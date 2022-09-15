Oregon couple killed in southeast Idaho plane crash

The husband and wife were flying from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyo., at the time of the crash Wednesday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

BOISE, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported.

The couple was flying from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyo., amid several cross-county flights at the time of the crash. The names of the two victims have not been released.

Search and rescue and law enforcement members responded to a report of the aircraft crash around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. The plane was located in Franklin County, near the Bear Lake County line east of Preston.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said recovery is in process and a team was on scene Wednesday afternoon. Investigators were also heading to the area of the crash in the latest update from the office.

The names of the two victims will not be released until all family members have been notified. Sheriff David Fryar included the following statement in a Facebook post Wednesday:

"We again express our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the victims. We also continue to offer thoughts and prayers for the safety of our vigilant first responders. Thank you."

NEWS RELEASE: At approximately 10:50 a.m. today our office received a report of a possible downed aircraft, east of... Posted by Franklin County Idaho Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

