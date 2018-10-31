ALBANY, Ore. — A 14-year-old Albany boy and his 13-year-old friend were arrested on suspicion of plotting to kill the older boy's parents with sleeping pills, authorities said.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 14-year-old on Saturday and arrested his younger friend on Monday. Both boys are charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder. The 14-year-old is also charged with attempted arson.

The 14-year-old boy’s father called police on Thursday and expressed concern that his son wanted to give him and his wife sleeping pills and light their house on fire, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 13-year-old boy admitted to detectives that he gave his friend sleep aid medications to kill his parents.

When asked about a possible motive for the plot, investigators told KGW that the 14-year-old boy did not want discipline. "He wanted to live his life the way he wanted to live."

Both boys were taken to the Linn-Benton Detention Center in Linn County. Neither of the boys has a criminal history.

The sheriff’s office said several of the boys’ friends were aware of the plot.

