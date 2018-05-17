PORTLAND, Ore. -- A man nearly killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 205 said an angry driver nearly cost him his life.

“People just need to think,” said Monty Breuer, 52, who wrecked his motorcycle at around 8:45 p.m. Monday on I-205 southbound near Foster Road. “She decided to make me her victim.”

Breuer said he and a woman driving a tan sedan both switched lanes at the same time, which upset the woman.

“When she got alongside me she glared at me like, how dare I get in her lane,” said Breuer. “Instead of passing me on the left like she should have, she just barreled right through.”

Breuer said that forced him to swerve, hit a patch of loose asphalt, and wreck his bike.

“I was rolling and sliding and seeing pieces of my bike go by in front of my face and wondering when I'm going to come to a stop and praying that nobody runs over me,” said Breuer.

Breuer said while lying in the fast lane, he tried to get up, but his broken left leg gave out. That's when his time in the military kicked in.

“I just low-crawled on my elbows into the median,” recalled Breuer.

“Thank you, Marines!” Breuer’s wife, Sandra, exclaimed. Sandra said she was also grateful for the good Samaritans who stopped to help her husband. The woman Breuer said caused him to wreck, kept driving and did not stop.

“She should come forward—that's being responsible. That's having integrity. That's having honor,” said Sandra. “Driving away like that shows you have no honor, you have no integrity.”

Monty said he hopes the woman will think of him next time she gets behind the wheel.

“Whether you were pissed off or whatever the case was, you did something you shouldn't have done and it could have cost me my life,” said Breuer.

Breuer planned to file a police report to reflect the driver's involvement. He hoped anyone who witnessed what happened would come forward and share that information with police.

