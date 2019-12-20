BOISE, Idaho — Neighbors helping neighbors who've given a lot in service to our nation. That's the mission of Operation Grateful Hearts.



It started in 1992 after tragedy struck Wendy Jo Ackley and her family who received a wave of support from their military community.



To show their gratitude, the family sponsored a family for Christmas. It grew from there.



And four years ago, Wendy began a partnership with "The Bull" radio station to provide necessities and Christmas gifts for many more Idaho military families and veterans.

Operation Grateful Hearts continues that mission today as an all-volunteer organization, assisting 145 families this Christmas with gift baskets as well as essentials like grocery and gas cards, clothes and household items.



“The things that we use every day, that we take for granted when money's not tight,” said Ackley.



‘We actually work on this project year ‘round. We've done some goofy, fun things -- like we've gone out and gleaned potatoes, we've ransacked an Albertsons grocery store in order to get some money to help pay for the items that we do wind up purchasing,” said Brenda Mee with 101.9 The Bull.

The families receiving assistance were all referred by veterans’ groups and the family service offices at Gowen Field and Mountain Home Air Force Base.



Volunteers are still needed for Operation Grateful Hearts.

