Operation Grateful Hearts fulfills army veteran's final wish

George Satter's final wish was to repair their home in Horseshoe Bend so his family could live comfortably.

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Operation Grateful Hearts, an organization supporting military members and their families, granted the final wishes of a veteran who recently passed away from cancer.

George Satter was an army veteran diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019. When he and his wife, Ginger Kreiter, found out he was terminal, they contacted Operation Grateful Hearts to see if the organization could help them.

George’s final wish was to repair their home in Horseshoe Bend.



“Our house needed a lot of repairs that we couldn’t take care of, and he was very unsettled on leaving me that way,” Kreiter said.



George couldn’t see his wish come true but received good news from Wendy Jo Ackley, Executive Director for Operation Grateful Hearts, just before he passed.

“The day before George passed away, she called us and had me put the speaker on so George could hear,” Kreiter said. “She gave us the news that Home Depot had joined in our cause.”



Home Depot’s associate volunteer team, Team Depot, assisted in working on the house. After a year of planning and organizing, the day finally came to start working on fulfilling George’s wish.



“We’re working with Team Depot,” Jo Ackley said. “They’re out here doing landscaping, removing some trees that are dying, some shrubs that need to be cut back and just cleaning up the outside.”



They also replaced the steps to the front and back doors.

The captain of Team Depot, Alicia Eshbach-Ugalde, said this is the best way to support veterans, specifically George.



“Being able to give back to our communities where we operate is really important to us,” Eshbach-Ugalde said. “Secondly, we have a commitment to our veterans, and that’s really what did it for us. George’s service to the United States, his tours over in Vietnam, what a better way to honor his service and his life than to come out and take care of his family.”



Kreiter said this happening during this time of year is a bit more special.



“His birthday was two days ago, the 26th,” Kreiter said. “So, this is almost like its birthday present.”



Kreiter also said she knows that George was able to rest easy, knowing his family is being taken care of.



“I wish he could have been here in person, but I know, he knows,” she said. “That gives me peace for him because that was the one thing, he was really worried about leaving me this way.”

