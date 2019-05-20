MERIDIAN, Idaho — An open house is scheduled in Meridian this afternoon to allow residents to provide input about the possibility of expanding public transportation.

Valley Regional Transit is hosting the event at Meridian City Hall from 4-6 p.m. It will be held in the first-floor meeting rooms.

ValleyConnect 2.0 is a plan for transit expansion in the region. VRT planners and city staff have been looking at ways to achieve public transportation improvements.

One proposal is a bus route that would provide weekday connecting service between Fairview Avenue near Eagle Road, downtown Meridian, and Ten Mile Road near Interstate 84.

"Meridian is one of the fastest growing cities in the fastest growing state in the nation and we are hearing from the public about the need for more transit service," said Stephen Hunt, VRT principal planner. "We are very excited to be working with the City of Meridian on expanding transit service in the heart of the Treasure Valley."



Those who cannot attend the open house will have an opportunity to review transit information online and provide input via an online survey.



