Ontario man killed in crash with dump truck near Wilder

Idaho State Police say the driver of a Ford Focus died after being hit by two vehicles on Highway 95 Friday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 95 just north of Wilder.

The wreck happened at 6:30 a.m. in the intersection with Howe Road.

Idaho State Police say a 60-year-old Ontario man had stopped to yield to oncoming traffic at Howe Road when his car was rear-ended by a 2007 GMC Yukon. The impact pushd the Focus forward into the path of a 2006 International dump truck with a flatbed trailer, and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Ford Focus, later identified as Jeffrey St. Peter, was pronounced dead at scene of the crash.

All four people in the GMC Yukon - a 24-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man from Fruitland, alond with two children - were transported to West Valley Medical Center via ground ambulance. Their injuries were are believed to be non-life threatening, according to police. The dump truck driver was not hurt.

The names of the other people involved in the crash were not released.

Troopers say St. Peter and the dump truck driver were wearing their seatbelts. The front seat occupants of the Yukon were not wearing seatbelts.

The roadway was blocked for around three-and-a-half hours. The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

