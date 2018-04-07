BOISE - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 84 near Burley, according to Idaho State Police.

Investigators say the crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday at milepost 204.4 in Minidoka County.

Laura L. Smith, 53, of Kempner, Texas, was driving a 2007 Dodge pickup, towing a 2003 Cadillac Seville on a 2012 U-Haul trailer, eastbound on Interstate 84. Her passengers were Richard D. Johnson, 81, of Deer Park, Wash., and Robert P. Smith, 59, of Kempner, Texas.

James J. Petrik, 51, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was driving a FedEx commercial vehicle with double trailers westbound on I-84. His passenger was Carlomagno Gomez-Candia, 57, of Olathe, Kansas.

Cody J. Cartisser, 18, of Jerome, was driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty westbound on I-84.

Police say Smith drove off the right shoulder, came back to the roadway, drove through the median, and struck the FedEx commercial vehicle. The Cadillac Seville she was hauling came off the trailer and struck the Jeep Liberty. All vehicles came to a stop.

Richard D. Johnson was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, where he died from his injuries. Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt.

Laura and Robert Smith were taken by ground ambulance to Minidoka Memorial in Rupert. Laura Smith was later transported by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. She was wearing a seatbelt. Her condition has not been released.

Cartisser was taken by personal vehicle to the St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. He was not wearing a seatbelt. His condition is unknown.

The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 were blocked for five hours.

This crash is under investigation by ISP with assistance from the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, West End Fire Department, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

