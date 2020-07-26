One person hospitalized after fire burns one room of a Boise home

BOISE, Idaho — One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a Boise home on Sunday afternoon.
The Boise Fire Department said the fire started at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in one of the rooms of a home on the 3400 block of North Columbine Avenue, which is near the intersection of Cloverdale and Usticks roads.
Four people were in the home when the fire broke out but one person was hospitalized. Officials did not state the extent of their injuries or their current media condition.
Boise FD is continuing to investigate what started the fire.