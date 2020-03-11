Woman killed in rollover crash on Highway 55 north of Cascade

The crash happened around 12:39 p.m. Tuesday at milepost 118.

CASCADE, Idaho — One person has died in a rollover crash on Highway 55 north of Cascade, according to the Idaho State Police.

Investigators say Shaya Lee, 31, of Cascade, was southbound on Highway 55 in a black 2008 Hyundai Elantra. Lee drove off the road, overcorrected back onto the highway, and then went off the right shoulder where her car rolled.

Police say Lee was not wearing a seatbelt.

She was taken by ambulance to Cascade Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

