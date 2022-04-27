One man killed, another injured in trench collapse

On April 21, in Canyon County, one man was killed and another injured in a trench collapse

According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 11:15 on Linden, west of Middleton Road.

A 22-year-old man from New Plymouth was rescued and transported to a nearby hospital, sustaining lower-body injuries. A 23-year-old man from Seaside, Oregon was buried in the collapse and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collapse is still unclear at this point. OSHA has opened an investigation into the incident.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office, Canyon County Paramedics, and the Caldwell and Nampa Fire Departments responded to the collapse and helped in retrieving the men.

