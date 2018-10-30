BOISE -- A geothermal break caused traffic problems in downtown Boise Tuesday morning.

The issue was reported at 7:03 a.m., and crews are on scene working to fix it.

Capitol Boulevard was blocked between Front and Main streets for nearly four hours. One lane of Capitol was reopened just before 11 a.m.

It's unclear how long it will take to fully reopen the road.

Police at the scene said water from the break has not gotten into any of the nearby buildings.

Drivers should plan to take another route to their destination. You can check for closures and alternate routes on KTVB's traffic page.

Check back for updates.

Geothermal break in downtown Boise

© 2018 KTVB