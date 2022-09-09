One injured in semi-truck crash on I-84

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the man from Filer attempted to merge onto I-84 and collided with the other semi, causing an accident.

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man was taken to the hospital after crashing into a semi-truck while trying to merge on I-84 in Jerome County.

Around 1:20 Friday afternoon, a 68-year-old man from Filer, Idaho, was parked on the westbound shoulder in a tanker semi-truck, near mile marker 188. Another semi-truck with a trailer attached, driven by a 63-year-old man from Houston, Texas, was traveling west on I-84.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the man from Filer attempted to merge onto I-84 and collided with the other semi, causing an accident.

The 68-year-old Filer man was injured in the collision, and was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Traffic was blocked for close to four and a half hours while emergency crews worked to assist the drivers and clear the accident. An investigation is ongoing by ISP.

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office, First Surrogate Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics and Idaho Transportation Department all assisted ISP at the scene.

