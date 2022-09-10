One injured, another dead after car crash in Twin Falls County

According to ISP, the driver drifted off the right shoulder and ran into a boulder; that overturned the vehicle and it stopped upside down in a ravine.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho woman was killed in a car crash after her vehicle went over the shoulder and hit a boulder in Twin Falls County, Saturday afternoon.

A 55-year-old woman from Kimberly, Idaho, was driving a Toyota RAV4 traveling northbound with a 36-year-old man from Twin Falls, on Shoshone Falls Grad Road, around 1:21 p.m.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the driver drifted off the right shoulder and ran into a boulder; that overturned the vehicle and it stopped upside down in a ravine.

Once first responders arrived, they found the passenger injured and transported him to a local hospital by ground ambulance. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Neither of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.

The northbound lane was blocked for nearly three and a half hours while crews worked to help those involved in the accident and clear the scene.

The incident is under investigation by ISP.

