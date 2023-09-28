One injured after crash in Payette County

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A head-on collision in Payette County has left one man in the hospital. The crash happened Wednesday night just after 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Southeast 1st Avenue.
According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the 21-year-old New Plymouth man was riding a motorcycle, headed east on U.S. 30.
The motorcycle crossed over the center line while trying to pass a car that was waiting to turn onto Southeast First Avenue.
ISP said the motorcycle crashed head-on into a Ford pickup truck that was being driven by a 31-year-old woman from Caldwell.
The intersection was blocked for two and a half hours, but is now open again.
There is still no word on the man's condition right now.
