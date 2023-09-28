One injured after crash in Payette County

One man is in the hospital after a head on vehicle collision in Payette County.

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A head-on collision in Payette County has left one man in the hospital. The crash happened Wednesday night just after 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Southeast 1st Avenue.

According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the 21-year-old New Plymouth man was riding a motorcycle, headed east on U.S. 30.

The motorcycle crossed over the center line while trying to pass a car that was waiting to turn onto Southeast First Avenue.

ISP said the motorcycle crashed head-on into a Ford pickup truck that was being driven by a 31-year-old woman from Caldwell.

The intersection was blocked for two and a half hours, but is now open again.

There is still no word on the man's condition right now.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.