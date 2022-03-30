Dog dies in Boise house fire; another dog injured

The fire broke out Wednesday morning on Jefferson Street near 21st.

BOISE, Idaho — One dog died in a fire that burned Wednesday morning at a home on West Jefferson Street in Boise.

The Boise Fire Department said the fire, now under investigation, was reported at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday on Jefferson between North 21st and 22nd streets. As firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the kitchen and the back of the house.

No people were injured, and no people were inside the house when the fire started. However, firefighters found two dogs in the house and carried them out. The Boise Fire Dept. said firefighters immediately treated the dogs with a special oxygen delivery device, but one of the dogs did not survive. The other is being treated by the Idaho Humane Society.

The fire remains under investigation Wednesday afternoon. The Boise Fire Dept. has not released information about the cause of the fire, but it's believed the fire started in the kitchen.

The kitchen had moderate damage and there was smoke throughout the house, a spokesperson for the Boise Fire Dept. said, adding that the house is not livable at this time.

