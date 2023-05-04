One dead, one seriously injured in Eagle overnight shooting

Officers responded to a home in the Banbury subdivision in Eagle, where they found a deceased 46-year-old man and a badly injured adult woman.

EAGLE, Idaho — One person has died and another was seriously injured after an overnight shooting in an Eagle subdivision, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ASCO).

ACSO said a call came in just after midnight reporting a shooting at a home in the Banbury subdivision early Thursday morning, near the area of Chinden Blvd and Locust Grove Rd.

Officers responded and found a deceased 46-year-old man and an adult woman who had been badly injured and taken to a local hospital; she is currently being treated for what appears to be life-threatening injuries.

Police said the two individuals were known to each other but did not elaborate on the relationship. No one else was injured in the incident and police have determined there is no active threat to the community.

Detectives are still investigating the incident to determine what happened and said they spent most of the morning gathering evidence from the home.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

