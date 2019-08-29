BOISE, Idaho — A Utah man has died after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 near Glenns Ferry.



It happened near milepost 127 at around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.



The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old John Robert Turner of Utah was driving the rear-steer component of a westbound semi-truck hauling a 174,000-pound concrete I-beam when he went into the median, causing the entire truck to roll over.

Turner died at the scene.



The driver of the semi-truck, 65-year-old Dennis Haun from Utah, had minor injuries and was cleared at the scene.



The cause of the crash remains under investigation.