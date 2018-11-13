EMMETT — An Emmett man died Tuesday afternoon after police say he crashed head-on into a semi truck.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Idaho Highway 16 near Sand Hollow Road in Emmett.

According to Idaho State Police, J.R. Wilde, 66, was driving north on the highway in a Nissan Altima when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a semi driven by 57-year-old Daniel Caldwell of Nampa.

Wilde, who was wearing his seatbelt, died at the scene of the crash, police said.

Highway 16 was blocked in both directions for about three and half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is remains under investigation.

