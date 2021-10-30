One By One foundation hosts pumpkin giveaway, support animal meet-and-greet

The foundation is preparing to launch its animal support program for any Idaho children or families who have experienced trauma.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The One By One Foundation, a foundation that raises money to provide financial support, education and opportunities to heal traumatized youth in Idaho, gave away free pumpkins and allowed visitors to meet their support animals at the organization's Animal Activity Centre.

The foundation is preparing to launch its animal support program for any Idaho children or families who have experienced trauma. Betty Peterson, the foundation's executive assistant, said a program like this is especially helpful right now, as many people are dealing with a lot.

"We've been through a lot, we're still going through a lot and people are dealing with a lot," Peterson said. "This is just a safe thing to offer and it's a peaceful environment out here on the farm, lots of ways to enjoy this environment and benefit from it."

The One by One Foundation uses an old school bus to take animals to different schools or events to share the animals with children.

Watch more Local News: