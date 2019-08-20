BOISE, Idaho — Capital High School broadcasting students are starting the school year with a new set that looks pretty familiar around here.



Back in May the students and their teacher, Mr. Garcia, came to our Boise studios and hauled away the anchor desk during our remodel.

As you can tell, it's already been put to good use on the first day of school. Way to go to the Capital Eagles Newschannel.



The old Viewpoint set was donated to Riverglen Junior High School -- a Capital High feeder school.

