Unique food drive to be held at the Old Idaho Penitentiary this weekend

People can donate food and money. All proceeds and donations will go directly to these organizations.



"As Idahoans struggle to meet basic needs, we are grateful to the Idaho State Historical Society for their efforts to raise awareness around hunger. The coronavirus has triggered a rapid increase in the demand for food. Many in our communities are facing hunger for the first time due to the sudden loss of income and school closures," said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank.



The limited reopening of the Old Pen is part of the agency's staged reopening plan approved by Gov. Little.



Here are the details for donations:



The agency will set up a food and cash donation drop inside the Old Pen. Anyone in a vehicle with at least five cans of food and $5 in cash will be allowed into the Sally Port and then the prison grounds.



Idahoans donating to the food drive should enter at the Old Pen's historic Sally Port, the secure gate on the northside that was built in 1931 to accommodate shipments coming into and out of the prison.