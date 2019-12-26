BOISE, Idaho — Old Chicago helped feed nearly 800 homeless and in-need families at its downtown Boise restaurant on Christmas Day.



The restaurant teamed up with the CraftWorks Foundation, which helps fight hunger in the area.



And it's not just employees pitching in.



“All of the volunteers here are from the community. Some of them have been doing it for 17 years,” said Old Chicago General Manager Brent Jiroux. “We used to do it in the early years with employees, but now we have more volunteers than we know what to do with, and we get more and more every year.”



More than 100 volunteers from the Boise community pitched in to serve the holiday meal and spread Christmas cheer.

Each guest was given a meal that included pizza, pasta, salad, garlic bread, dessert and a beverage.

It is a community event for anyone who needs a safe, hospitable place to celebrate the holiday.



Jiroux says they stuck with the holiday theme calling it the 17th annual Miracle on Idaho Street.

