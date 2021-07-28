Officials searching for missing, endangered 5-year-old in Fruitland, Idaho

The boy was last seen near SW 9th Street and S Arizona Ave. in Fruitland.

Officials are searching for a missing and endangered 5-year-old boy in Fruitland, Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police and Fruitland Police Department.

Michael Joseph Vaughan was last seen near SW 9th Street and S Arizona Ave. in Fruitland. He was wearing a light blue shirt with a Minecraft picture on it, dark blue boxer briefs and sandals. He was last seen on July 27.

Neighbors were asked to search properties and a search dog is now being used to try to find him.

People in the community have gathered to find him.

Vaughan is 3' 07" and weighs 50 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with more information about the location of Vaughan should call 911 or the Fruitland Police Department Dispatch at (208) 642-6006 ext. 0.

Fruitland is a small city in the Ontario metropolitan area, roughly 36 miles northwest of Nampa.