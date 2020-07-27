Officials say Idahoans are getting unsolicited packages of seeds from China

Officials did not state what kind of seeds were found in the packages.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced on Monday afternoon that about 20 Idahoans have received unsolicited packages of seeds that were shipped from China.

Officials said other states have reported similar incidents and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service does know of the situation.

The state recommends that anyone who receives the seeds follow some guidelines.

Do not plant the seeds

Do not open thE packages

Contact the Idaho office of USDA APHIS at (208) 373-1600

Hold on the label and seed package

Wait for further instruction from USDA about disposal and follow-up