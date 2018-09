BOISE — Boise Fire officials said juveniles playing with fire sparked a grass fire that destroyed a home and three sheds Friday afternoon in South Boise.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. on South Hervey Street, in a neighborhood east of the Hillcrest Country Club.

The Boise Fire Department said there were no injuries.

About an acre along the New York Canal also burned.

