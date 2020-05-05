Officers seek poacher who killed pregnant elk, doe near Blanchard

Officers are looking for the owner of a dark-colored Toyota Tundra with a ladder rack.

BLANCHARD, IDAHO, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking the public for help identifying the person who illegally killed a cow elk and a whitetail doe near Blanchard last month.

Both animals were shot the night of April 17 about three miles west of town, in a field off Blanchard-Elk Road. The meat from both the deer and elk was dumped nearby and left to rot.

Necropsies revealed that both animals were pregnant and would have given birth in the coming months.

Officers are looking for the owner of a dark-colored Toyota Tundra, believed to be a 2015 or newer model truck. The pickup has a ladder rack in the bed, and appears to have a small step on the passenger side.