BOISE, Idaho — October marks Domestic Violence Awareness month nationwide. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, about 50% of 911 calls were related to domestic violence.

Since March, when the pandemic began, that percentage has increased and lead to a troubling trend in arrests, according to Canyon County Sheriff Kieren Donahue.

Throughout his decades-long law enforcement career, Donahue has worked with many victims of domestic violence and is dedicated to helping them.

He is responsible for starting the Man Up Crusade, a campaign dedicated to reducing domestic violence, raising awareness, and promoting change. To this day, there are cases that still affect Donahue negatively.

"One of the things that we are seeing through our Canyon County intake with our jail is a lot of cases of attempted strangulation or strangulation," Donahue said. "If they have taken it to the point where they are putting hands upon the throat of another human being and strangling them into unconsciousness, you are just one small part away from that person being murdered."

Donahue believes there are several reasons behind the uptick in cases.

"People are more kept in their houses, they are in more close contact with the offender, or offenders, they are not able to get out and talk to colleagues or cohorts, children are not in school where they may have been talking to a school counselor or nurse," Donahue said.

Since the pandemic has forced people to become physically disconnected from one another, it is now more important than ever to pick up the phone.

"I think it is really important now for family members of potential or alleged victims that we know of to make sure they are checking on them," Donahue said.

