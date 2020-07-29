New photos released of missing Boise woman; search continues

Residents in the area where Beatrice Nyabenda was last seen are asked to check around their homes, in yards, and inside any outbuildings for the missing woman.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are renewing their plea for information about a Boise woman who went missing after walking away from her home this weekend.

Beatrice Nyabenda left her home near East Boise Avenue and South Apple Street on Sunday. Nyabenda was spotted later near East Warm Springs Avenue and Starview Drive a few miles away, but has not been seen since.

"Due to the extreme heat, Nyabenda's previous medical concerns, and the fact that she has been missing for several days, officers and her family are worried for her safety," the police department wrote.

Residents who live in the area Nyabenda was last seen are urged to check their backyards, outbuildings and any unattended property around their homes.

The missing woman is described as is about 5'3" and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green and white dress and carrying a bag and an umbrella.

Nyabenda speaks limited English but is fluent in Kirundi, which is spoken in the African country of Burundi as well as parts of Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda.

Boise Police patrol officers, detectives, and BPD's Refugee Liaison have been collaborating on the search for Nyabenda. Officers recently used a drone to search the foothills for the woman, but did not find her.