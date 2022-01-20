Nuestras Voces: A look at Idaho's Latinx students and leadership

Nuestras Voces is a monthly program that highlights the growing Latinx population in Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — It is no secret that the diversity in Idaho keeps growing and to honor that, the Idaho State Historical Society is hosting their first Nuestras Voces (Our Voices) virtual event on Thursday.

Nuestras Voces is a monthly program that highlights the growing Latinx population in Idaho, and it’s all done in Spanish. The program features the arts and history of Latinx culture.

This month’s topic is focused on Idaho’s Latinx student voices and leadership, including their current social issues, their inspiration to serve the community, and what it means to be an Idahoan.

