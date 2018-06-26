MOUNTAIN HOME -- Problems that led to a deadly hang glider crash during the Gunfighter Skies Airshow at Mountain Home Air Force Base seem to have arisen during the glider's third pass, the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday.

But the NTSB, which released its preliminary report Tuesday, has not yet determined whether pilot error, technical issues or something else caused the crash that killed veteran hang glider pilot, Dan Buchanan June 2.

According to the report, Buchanan's airshow routine was designed as a comedy act in which the pilot would "simulate inadvertently flying the hang glider into an active airshow, interrupting another airplane that was performing an aerobatic routine."

The plan was for Buchanan's hang glider - an experimental amateur-built North Wing - to be towed through the show, while an aerobatic airplane made several close passes, eventually cutting streamers trailing from the glider. The rehearsed radio traffic between the airplane pilot, Buchanan, and the show announcer, were to be broadcast over the public-address system.

During typical airshows, Buchanan used a winch trailer pulled by a truck to launch his glider: The truck and trailer would drive back and forth across the runway, spooling out the tow cord to which the glider was attached. A winch operator maintained tension on the cord, as the glider pilot climbed to altitude, usually 1,500 feet.

Buchanan would typically release the tow cord after the truck had completed its third pass and turned around, the NTSB found. He would then perform a series of maneuvers down to the ground to land safely.

According to investigators, the routine at Mountain Home Air Force Base proceeded as planned until the third pass. The winch operator reported that he looked up a few seconds after the truck had turned around - the point when Buchanan typically released the tow cord - to see the glider about 500 feet lower than the expected altitude. The glider then performed an "aggressive turning maneuver," descending another 500 feet.

The winch operator released the winch pressure, trying to allow more slack into the line and keep the glider from being impeded by cord tension.

Buchanan's glider then began to climb, rolled to the left, and crashed nose-first into the ground. Buchanan died at the scene.

Several witnesses who had seen the routine performed successfully many times - including the Air Boss - all told NTSB investigators that the glider's maneuvers after the third pass were not a part of the routine.

Investigators say the glider's nose junction assembly and downtubes were damaged in the crash, but the sail structure and support components largely intact. The tow cord was still attached to the glider when it hit the ground, investigators say, contradicting earlier witness reports that it had been severed by the passing airplane during the routine.

The crash remains under investigation by the NTSB.

