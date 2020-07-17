Northwest Nazarene postpones all fall athletics due to coronavirus concerns

Over the next few months, league officials said they will monitor developments related to the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fall sports at Northwest Nazarene have officially been postponed to the spring.

The Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) announced that it is suspending all intercollegiate athletic competition through Nov. 30, citing the health and safety of student-athletes due to COVID-19.

Over the next few months, league officials said they will monitor developments related to the pandemic. On Oct. 15 they will then provide an update about competition scheduled after Nov. 30.

At NNU, the men's and women's cross country, soccer and golf programs will be affected, along with the volleyball team. The baseball and softball programs also won't be allowed to organize any competitive scrimmages this fall.

“As a former student-athlete and coach, I am fully aware of the exceptional amount of work, sacrifice and energy student-athletes have invested in their sport to enable them to compete at the NCAA level,” said NNU Director of Athletics Kelli Lindley. “I know you have dreamed about stepping on the playing field and representing NNU in competition and there are many of us that can’t wait to cheer you on from the sidelines.

“Please know you are not alone as you deal with the pain and loss of an uncertain athletic future,” Lindley added.

Lindley wrote a letter to Nighthawk student-athletes about the decision. You can read the full letter here:

Friday’s announcement, which affects all 17 sports sponsored by the GNAC, precludes contests of any kind against outside competition regardless of whether a sport is in the championship or non-championship segment of its playing calendar. Conference members will have institutional autonomy regarding organized practice activities, according to the CEO Board.

“This was not a decision taken lightly but one the Board believes is in the best interests of student-athletes and staff,” said Dave Haglund, GNAC commissioner. “There is no greater priority than the health and well-being of our student-athletes and this action is reflective of the GNAC’s commitment to this prevailing principle. We understand that many student-athletes will be disappointed and saddened by this news, particularly our seniors, and we have profound empathy for everyone affected by this decision, including non-conference opponents. We can only ask for their thoughtful understanding during these challenging and unprecedented times.”

NNU features three sports that play championship seasons in the fall, including men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country. Men’s and women’s golf, baseball and softball all play non-championship seasons in the fall.

“We are sad to learn that the GNAC has suspended fall sports,” NNU volleyball coach Doug English said. “Sad because of the loss of normalcy and the inability to participate in an activity that brings us joy. The GNAC continues to lead by example by putting the safety of student-athletes first and I am thankful to participate in this conference.

“As coaches, it is our job to teach life through sport. The suspension of fall sports is one more instance where we get the opportunity to do that. As a team, it puts mental skills in the forefront. We will talk about loss, resiliency and the things we can control. The setback of not playing sports in the fall is a small one compared to the challenges many Americans are currently facing – loss of life and loss of income just to name a few.”

Haglund said conference governance groups have already engaged in active discussions for providing meaningful seasons of competition for the conference’s fall championship sports, including the feasibility of playing in the spring.

Watch more sports: