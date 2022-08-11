1 person shot at Ingraham High School in North Seattle

No immediate information was available on the condition of the victim or any potential suspects.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are responding to a reported shooting at a north Seattle school, SPD said Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened near Burke Avenue North and North 135th Street, according to Seattle police. Ingraham High School is located at 1819 N 135th Street.

One person is confirmed to have been shot.

Officers are searching the area for the suspect, and say the school has been secured. No students are being released at this time, but SPD is setting up a reunification site at 135th Street and Meridian Avenue.

One parent standing outside the school spoke to KING 5 and said he was receiving texts from his son, who was inside a classroom and unharmed.

