One North Idaho wife took her and her husband’s prank war to the next level.

Tom Elliot said him and his wife had been pulling pranks on each other for years, and this one got him good.

Elliot posted to Facebook that he thought he was letting one of his wife’s coworkers use the truck to move, but instead the truck got an “I love my wife” makeover.

His wife said that if anyone saw him around to take a photo with the truck and use the hashtag #ILoveMyWife.

“I just want to see how embarrassed he can get,” the Facebook post said.

Photo: Tom Elliot

Elliot said he did not have any immediate plans for retaliation, but did have something in mind that might or might not involve a billboard.

