BOISE - A Boise fire truck on its way to a call collided with an SUV Sunday afternoon, an Ada County dispatcher said.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ustick and Cole roads.

The dispatcher told KTVB that the fire crew was on its way to assist with a water rescue in the Boise River when the crash happened.

There is no word on if the truck's emergency lights and sirens were on at the time.

No one in either vehicle was injured.

Gary Salzman/KTVB

As for the water rescue, dispatch says a man became stranded on an island in the river near the Connector Bridge. Rescuers from the Boise Fire Department launched a boat and took the man to safety. He was not injured.

