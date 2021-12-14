Night skiing to open Friday at Bogus Basin

Lifts will run until 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and holidays, adding an additional five hours of time on the slopes.

BOISE, Idaho — Bogus Basin is set to extend its hours for skiers and boarders on Friday, thanks to a generous helping of new snow.

Lifts will run until 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and holidays, adding an additional five hours of time on the slopes. Bogus boasts 175 acres of lighted terrain, making it the state's largest night-skiing operation.

Access for those with a Twilight Pass begins at 3 p.m.

Recent storms dumped two feet of new snow on the mountain. Bogus Basin plans to open another lift, Pine Creek, to provide access to the back side of the ski area on Wednesday. The Pioneer Lodge will also begin serving food and drinks for the season on Thursday.

"Stay tuned for further updates," he said in an employee memo Tuesday afternoon. "We expect cold temperatures and significant snowfall to continue through the week, and plan to open more terrain for the weekend and add more groomed runs."

