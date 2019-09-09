MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — It was a messy and smelly situation for some folks out in Mountain Home Sunday, as raw sewage came bubbling out of several manholes flooding one resident's farm and shop.

The farm owner lives a quarter mile down from the city's wastewater treatment facility, which is an aerated lagoon.

"That is our treatment facility, our pond," Richard Urquidi, the director of Public Works for the city of Mountain Home, said

Urquidi says a pump at the facility broke, causing the power to go out and leading to a foul mess.

"We had a resident that called and said, 'Hey we got a problem,'" he said.

Urquidi said the farm owner was the only resident in town directly affected by the sewage leak but a rotten stench quickly hit the nostrils of nearby neighbors.

"For us being animal owners, because we have two dogs, that smell is nothing compared to what comes down from there," Jessie Spickelmyer, who lives nearby the treatment pond, said.

Spickelmyer also says Sunday's smell was nothing new.

"This isn't the first time it has overflowed," Spickelmyer said. "You can smell it when the wind blows at the right angle."

Aside from the foul smell, Urquidi says the city was able to stop the sewage from overflowing within 20 minutes of being notified and there were no health risks to the community.

"We took care of it as soon as we could, we followed our procedures," Urquidi said. "Where we had two manholes that were noticeable where it was coming up through, you could see where it was backed up."

Urquidi says the city will pay for any costs the farm owner took on cleaning up the mess.

