BOISE, Idaho — The show must go on. That was the story at Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area on New Year's Day.

Despite heavy fog and a mix of rain, snow and hail clouding over parts of the show, the annual celebration continued as planned.

Thousands flocked to the mountain to spend their day skiing, enjoying music or watching the torchlight parade and fireworks show.

“It is magical to see a fireworks show on the mountain in the snow, it really is,” said Bogus Basin spokesperson Susan Saad. "We love to watch the look on people’s, and especially kids’ faces, as they watch it all happen.”

Kids of all ages were on the mountain and tell KTVB they enjoyed it.

“I’m having lots of fun, I like going down and I like stopping on my heels,” said 7-year-old Eliana Green. "I'm happy to be here."

Carter Barron, a 12-year-old snowboarder, said he's been to the New Year's celebration at Bogus before and he really likes the fireworks.

“It’s really really fun,” he said. “I like watching it, it’s really cool.”

Saad said the whole celebration got started as a way to celebrate a special anniversary for Bogus Basin.

“We started this New Year’s celebration on our 75th anniversary one year and it was such a hit that this is the fourth year in a row that we’re doing it,” she said.

“What we love about this is it’s for everyone in the community," Saad added. "We like to have it at an early hour so that the whole family can come up. The fireworks are visible from the base area so skiers and non-skiers alike can enjoy the show.”

