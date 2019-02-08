KUNA, Idaho — Ada County Sherrif's Office volunteers will now patrol the Greenbelt in Kuna.

Kuna police hope that this new program will provide a partnership between law enforcement and the community, as well as encourage people to report suspicious activity.

There's no imminent threat of crime on the Greenbelt, but Kuna Mayor Joe Stea, says the volunteer patrol is more of a precautionary measure.

“We don't always have the convenience of being proactive but in this case we kinda can be,” Stear said. “So that's what we're trying to do is start a program up before it becomes an issue.”

The City of Kuna purchased an electric golf cart for volunteer patrols to drive.

The Kuna Volunteer Greenbelt Patrol currently only has two volunteers, so they're encouraging more people to sign up.

Anyone interested can visit Ada County’s website for more information.