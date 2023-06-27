Treefort Music Hall opens new rooftop lounge

Downtown's newest music venue is expanding to reflect Boise's recent growth.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Duck Club Entertainment’s very own Treefort Music Hall opened in March 2023. As of last week, the music hall opened the doors to its new rooftop bar, the Hap Hap Lounge, which provides another space for people to enjoy music, drinks and the Boise skyline.

The Hap Hap Lounge is a 21+ venue located on top of Treefort Music Hall which allows individuals to enjoy the atmosphere of the hall, with a twist.

The grand opening featured live music, access to a full bar with musically inspired cocktails and attracted a line of many, running out the door for more than 10 hours. The lounge also includes a separate entrance from the music hall, providing a more private experience for those who wish to get a drink away from the concert down below.

Duck Club has put on multiple shows highlighting local artists and those with a well-developed following, but the team wanted their own space, which sparked the initial idea of the Treefort Music Hall.

For a city like Boise with an evergreen music scene, an addition such as this has been and will continue to provide for the growth Boise has seen over the past year.

Treefort first began in 2012 and the initial intention of CEO and co-founder of Duck Club Entertainment, Eric Gilbert and his team was to open a venue soon after the first festival. However, over the last 11 years, the goal shifted to promote the festival and support up-and-coming artists.

“With Treefort Music Hall, it expands the options in town for artists to stop here, but also for audiences to see up-and-coming artists and artists they’re excited about,” Gilbert said. “The idea with the [Hap Hap Lounge] is that it’s just another opportunity to engage the public."

Megan Stoll, co-founder and CMO of Duck Club Entertainment, expresses the versatility of the lounge, which provides a light and airy space for people to visit and relax in after being in the darker, more dim lit concert venue below.

“Oh, the hall is awesome. It’s such a great spot to catch a live show,” Stoll said. “It’s nice especially because in the music hall where it's dark and vibey for a show, it’s nice to come up [to the lounge] where it’s a lot brighter and there’s access to outside.”

The Treefort Music Hall will operate in accordance with concert schedules. Otherwise, operating hours for Hap Hap Lounge will be Tuesdays through Sundays from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., beginning Thursday, July 6.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.