BOISE, Idaho — It was an exciting morning for the Ronald McDonald House on Friday in Boise, as community leaders broke ground on new a 47 guest-room facility off Warm Springs Avenue.

The new building will help more families stay close to children receiving medical treatment.

The location, right next to the current Ronald McDonald House, is easily accessible for St. Luke's patients - and it's a short drive from Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

“Every day we are turning away families who need a place to stay, that's really not okay with us," Ronald McDonald House Executive Director Mindy Plumlee said. "As Idaho grows, as our community grows, and as our hospital develops more specialized pediatric services, we need to grow right along with it so that we never have to turn a family away."

In addition to sleeping rooms, private day rooms within the facility will provide families a home base while their children receive outpatient care.

A larger kitchen, pantry and dining room will continue to take the pressure of grocery shopping, meal preparation and cleaning off families.

"Really, for the worst time for a family, we offer them a place to stay, meals to eat, comfort, support, love, right near the hospital so they can just be steps away from their sick child,” Plumlee said.

Local families and organizations have donated to the $15.3 million campaign, which still has $5.9 million to go before meeting the goal.

The facility is expected to open in 2020.